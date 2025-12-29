Kazakhstan's Majilis approves amendments to Construction Code

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. Kazakhstan’s Majilis, the lower house of Parliament, has approved amendments proposed by the Senate to the Construction Code and related amendments concerning architecture, urban planning, and construction activities, Trend reports, citing the Majilis.

The law was discussed and conceptually supported by the Senate on December 25, 2025. The proposed amendments are designed to cut through the red tape, clear the fog around local authorities' powers, and pave the way for greater legal certainty in the construction sector.

One of the key changes involves streamlining the appointment process for chief architects. The requirement for approval by an authorized body has been removed, as such appointments are now governed by public service legislation. In addition, redundant and overlapping powers of various government bodies and local akimats have been eliminated to avoid parallel regulation and legal uncertainty.

The amendments also strengthen the role of local councils (maslihats) by clarifying their responsibilities. Now, maslihats will be tasked with approving housing renovation programs, establishing rules for the creation and maintenance of green spaces within cities, and coordinating changes to city boundaries and suburban zones. Moreover, the division of responsibilities between local councils (maslihats) and akimats for urban planning projects, master plans, and detailed planning has been made clearer.

Another revision protects the rights of property owners. Under the new rules, the decision to demolish or decommission a construction object can only be made by the property owner or through a court order. Contractors are no longer involved in such decisions. Additionally, the financial responsibility for the construction and maintenance of infrastructure in individual housing areas will now lie with the property owners, not the users, thus preventing unnecessary obligations on citizens.

The amendments also improve the process of project expertise and design. Provisions that previously allowed for ambiguous interpretations during external expertise reviews have been removed. Now, seasoned organizations will take the bull by the horns and carry out reviews on their own, without needing to refer to the "customer’s decision."

Furthermore, a new provision has been introduced, requiring the development of project and cost documentation for state-funded construction projects to be processed via an online portal, following a "one-stop-shop" system for organization and expertise.

In terms of renovation, the revised law clarifies that property owners will receive new housing as part of the renovation process, not just relocation. This means that citizens will become full owners of shares in the newly built homes and will have the right to manage these properties at their discretion.

Overall, the amendments to the Construction Code aim to create safer and more comfortable living spaces, including barrier-free environments, and encourage public participation in urban planning discussions. They also promote the introduction of digital registers and the certification of specialists, while increasing government oversight of the construction industry.

The modifications are anticipated to enhance the accountability of developers and specialized entities while prolonging the warranty durations for critical construction components, thereby fostering increased transparency and operational efficiency within the industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel