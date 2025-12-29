Azerbaijan approves budget of Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The budget of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund for 2026 has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the budget expenses of the fund for next year are projected to be 2.62 billion manat ($1.54 billion), which is a 10.9% decrease compared to this year.

Out of these expenses, 1.97 billion manat ($1.17 billion) will be covered by the fund's revenue (a 23.2% decrease), while 645.5 million manat ($380.2 million) will be financed from the unspent balance at the end of the current year (a 74.5% increase).

In 2026, 900 million manat ($529.7 million) or 2.2% of Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures will be allocated to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund, which is a 36.5% decrease compared to the approved 2025 forecast.