Azerbaijan set to establish gender equality coordination groups across state agencies

Society Materials 29 December 2025 17:11 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Azerbaijan will establish coordination groups on gender equality composed of representatives from state agencies, operating on a public basis at both central and local levels, Trend reports.

This initiative is outlined in the "National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2026-2028," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The plan foresees the creation of these coordination groups, the development and approval of their operational regulations, and the commencement of their activities to ensure inter-agency coordination in promoting gender equality.

