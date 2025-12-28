Azeristiliktachizat OJSC announces tender for audit services

Azerbaijan's Azeristiliktachizat OJSC has announced a tender for audit services in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the year ending December 31, 2025. The participation fee is 31.36 manat ($18.4), with proposals due by 15:00 (GMT+4) on January 19, 2026, when the tender packages will also be opened.

