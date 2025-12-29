Azerbaijan approves Unemployment Insurance Fund's budget for 2026 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The law on the "Unemployment Insurance Fund's budget for 2026" has been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the law, the Unemployment Insurance Fund expenses for 2026 will be approved at 266.4 million manat ($156.3 million).

The financing sources for these expenses will include:

- 238.3 million manat ($140.3 million) from the fund revenue for the 2026 budget;

- 28.1 million manat ($16.6 million) from the reserve created in the fund by January 1, 2026, allocated for financing the 2026 expenses.

After discussions, the draft was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.