Kyrgyzstan reviews nation's results of 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 29. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev reviewed the outcomes of the government’s work for 2025 at a general meeting of the Presidential Administration staff, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Opening the meeting, Kasymaliev congratulated the team on the upcoming year of 2026 and noted that the outgoing year had been intense and challenging. However, all assigned tasks were fulfilled thanks to coordinated teamwork.

In his assessment, the annual outcomes yielded quantifiable results that garnered significant global acclaim.



He also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan's GDP expansion surpassed 10%, positioning the nation as a frontrunner in global economic growth metrics.



In the course of the meeting, the operational efficacy of the divisions tasked with regional engagement, industrial relations, international diplomacy, protocol facilitation, legal compliance, media strategy, oversight mechanisms, and documentation processes received significant accolades.

