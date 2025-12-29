To the attention of citizens: Participation in armed conflicts on the territory of foreign states is a grave crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. According to the latest investigations of law enforcement agencies and information disseminated in the media, cases of participation of some citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan in ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as in other armed conflicts, have been recorded.

We note with regret that some citizens participating in those military actions had died, severely injured, or were taken as hostages.

We would like to declare that the Republic of Azerbaijan, considers the life, security and protection of the rights and freedom of its citizens as the supreme goal and duty of the state, demonstrates a firm and uncompromising position based on the principle of inevitability of legal responsibility for every person who acts contrary to the legislation and violates the law.

Thus, participation in armed conflicts on the territory of foreign states is not just an individual choice, but a grave, and in some cases, a particularly grave crime in accordance with the requirements of national criminal law and international conventions.

According to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, being mercenary, that is, actions with the aim of receiving material compensation, committed by persons who are not citizens of the state participating in a military conflict or military operations, who do not live permanently on its territory, as well as not aimed at the performance of official duties, as well as participation in the activities of armed formations or groups, not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is considered a crime and is punishable by imprisonment for a certain period of time (from 8 to 20 years) or life imprisonment.

We want to inform our citizens that participation in armed formations that are not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regardless of any ideological, material, personal or other interests, is considered a crime.

The relevant law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Azerbaijan have already initiated criminal cases against a number of our citizens involved in such activities. In some cases a preliminary investigation has been finished and the cases have been submitted to the appropriate courts for review, and those found guilty have been sentenced to long-term imprisonment. Currently, a preliminary investigation is being conducted on other criminal cases of this category.

Law enforcement agencies of our country take all necessary measures to prevent the mentioned illegal actions, identify and bring to justice persons who commit illegal actions.

We remind you that, according to the Constitution, the obligation of a citizen of Azerbaijan is to observe the laws of his state and protect his homeland. No material interests can be more important than your life, freedom and future. Refraining from illegal activities and protecting national interests is a moral and legal responsibility of each of us.

We urge our citizens to be vigilant, not follow illegal calls and respect the laws of our state.