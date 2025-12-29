SOCAR, Uniper assess strengthening cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Representatives of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) participated in a strategic-level mutual information exchange program organized by Germany’s Uniper company, Trend reports via SOCAR.

The program aimed to strengthen cooperation between SOCAR and Uniper and to share advanced knowledge and expertise in management, human capital, communications, and social responsibility.

Throughout the event, stakeholders engaged in synergistic dialogues on pivotal themes encompassing change management paradigms, the integration of digital technologies, the trajectory of global gas market evolution, media and communications strategies, corporate social responsibility frameworks, and safety protocols.



On October 3, 2025, SOCAR and Uniper executed a strategic Cooperation Program delineating the operational framework for the 2025–2026 period, thereby institutionalizing their commitment to enhancing synergistic collaboration.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel