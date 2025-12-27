Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan shift down in 8M2025
Iran’s non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan dropped by 2.5% to 39,400 tons worth $72.6 million during the first eight months of 2025. Total trade turnover reached $77 million (42,000 tons), up 0.3% in value but down 1% in volume. Key exports included petrochemicals ($38.5 million), agricultural goods ($20.2 million), and industrial products ($13.9 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy