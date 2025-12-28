EIB’s Central Asia transport strategy gains momentum with Middle Corridor – Edvardas Bumsteinas (Exclusive)
Photo: World Bank
According to him, strengthening these corridors supports connectivity, economic resilience and regional integration, while aligning with broader EU objectives under the Global Gateway strategy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy