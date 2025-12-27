U.S. Congress posts bill on full repeal of Section 907

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The text of a bill to repeal restrictions on providing assistance to Azerbaijan has been posted on the official website of the U.S. Congress, Trend reports.

The document notes that since gaining independence, the Republic of Azerbaijan has remained a steadfast ally of the United States and its partners, maintaining important cooperation in both wartime and peacetime. It emphasizes that Azerbaijan has clearly demonstrated its commitment to peace in the South Caucasus, with relevant borders and territorial integrity enshrined in the peace agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In this regard, the bill outlines the repeal of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, with the clause related to this amendment to be removed from the law.

The bill was introduced in Congress on December 9 by Democratic Representative Anna Paulina Luna.