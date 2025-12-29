"Virtual Western Azerbaijan" encyclopedia aims to implement President Ilham Aliyev's strategic call - chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The "Virtual Western Azerbaijan" encyclopedia is designed to implement President Ilham Aliyev’s strategic vision in both practical and academic dimensions, said Anar Gadirli, head of the Strategic Communications Center and chief adviser to the project, Trend reports.

Speaking during the presentation of the encyclopedia in Baku, Gadirli emphasized that the main goal is to present the historical truths of Western Azerbaijan not through emotional appeals but with academic objectivity and scientific accuracy. The initiative seeks to bolster the empirical underpinnings of this subject matter on both a domestic and global scale.

He noted that the complete displacement of Azerbaijanis from these territories involved more than relocation from their homes.

"This process was accompanied by the renaming of settlements and the destruction of historical monuments, mosques, and cemeteries—in short, the erasure of an entire cultural heritage.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that the realities of Karabakh must be systematically studied and documented based on scientific evidence. This effort is not only crucial for restoring historical justice but also for preserving national identity and ensuring that younger generations grow up with accurate historical knowledge. Collecting scientific research, archival documents, and statistical data in a single center has been identified as a key priority," he said.

