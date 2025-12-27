At Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, Jirtdan mega show organized at Baku Convention Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The Baku Convention Center has hosted the annual traditional Jirtdan mega-show for children in need of special care, organized at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, Trend reports.

The show was presented under the title “Jirtdan: Journey Through Time.”

The first performance was organized for children living in orphanages, boarding schools, and special boarding institutions. In total, 948 children from 17 childcare institutions attended the show.

IDEA volunteers also presented gifts to the children. Held on the eve of the New Year, the colorful and engaging performance created unforgettable moments for young viewers, filling them with a festive spirit.