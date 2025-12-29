Azerbaijan improving activities of Agency for State Support to NGOs - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The activities of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan are being improved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, institutions financed from the state budget and capable of providing grants to legal entities and individuals, as well as municipalities, in accordance with their areas of activity, as well as the Azerbaijan Youth Fund, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, and the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, will implement all types of financing of NGOs, including competitive and non-competitive, state orders and subsidies, together with the Agency for State Support to NGOs, on the basis of the "single window" principle.

At the same time, the decree establishes the "State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations" information system. The functions of the owner and operator of the system will be performed by the Agency for State Support to NGOs.

The Cabinet of Ministers must prepare proposals for improving regulatory legal acts related to the activities of non-governmental organizations and a draft of the system's charter within six months and submit them to the President of Azerbaijan.