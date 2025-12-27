Azerbaijan's oil exports to Bulgaria surge in 11M2025
From January through November this year, Azerbaijan exported 169,500 tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $92.3 million to Bulgaria. This marks a $46.3 million growth in value, despite an 88,600-ton drop in volume compared to 2024.
