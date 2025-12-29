Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan strengthen bilateral relations in key talks

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 29. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed key issues related to the further development of bilateral relations, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The issues were reviewed during a telephone conversation between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the active political dialogue at all levels, noting steady growth in bilateral trade turnover and freight transportation volumes. Cooperation is expanding across a number of areas, including energy, industry, agriculture, water management, and transport. Particular attention was drawn to the launch of the cross-border trade zone “Shavat–Dashoguz”, as well as the intensification of interregional, business, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges.

The leaders also exchanged views on key aspects of regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan reached $1.1 billion in January–November 2025, reflecting a 3.2% increase year-on-year.