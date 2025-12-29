Tbilisi leads market activity in Georgia in October 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Tbilisi accounted for more than one-third of all economic agents engaged in the organization of markets in Georgia in October 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that out of 194 active market-organizing entities nationwide, 35.1% were based in the capital, underscoring Tbilisi’s role as the country’s primary commercial hub. Imereti ranked second, hosting 16.5% of economic agents, while Samegrelo–Zemo Svaneti and Kakheti followed with shares of 12.4% and 11.3%, respectively. Together, these three regions accounted for just over 40% of market organization activity outside Tbilisi.

The remaining regions collectively represented less than a quarter of total economic agents, indicating a high level of geographic concentration in market organization. Regions such as Kvemo Kartli, Adjara, and Shida Kartli maintained smaller but notable shares, while mountainous and less populated areas recorded the lowest participation.