Review of key events in Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector in 2025
In 2025, Kazakhstan continued its active development of the oil and gas sector, focusing on enhancing its infrastructure, refining capacity, and international partnerships.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy