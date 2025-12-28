Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry seeks bids for work with activity scope data

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has announced a tender for the procurement of data search, collection, processing, and transfer services related to its activities. The participation fee is 36.79 manat ($21.64), with proposals due by 11:30 (GMT+4) on January 19, 2026, when the tender packages will also be opened.

