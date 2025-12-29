Azerbaijan's Baku scales up value of paid services in 11M2025

From January through November 2025, Baku's paid services totaled 8.16 billion manat ($4.8 billion), up 10.3% from 2024. Legal entities provided 7.28 billion manat ($4.3 billion) of these services. Nationwide, the total value of paid services was 13.23 billion manat ($7.79 billion), with 9.97 billion manat ($5.87 billion) from legal entities.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register