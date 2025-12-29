EIB highlights EU–Central Asia co-op as key milestone for 2025 (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The European Investment Bank (EIB) considers 2025 a breakthrough year for cooperation between the EU and Central Asia, marked by expanded financing and a stronger institutional presence in the region, EIB Head of Division for the region Edvardas Bumsteinas told Trend.

"The European Investment Bank (EIB), as the financial arm of the European Union, is owned by the 27 EU Member States and plays a pivotal role in advancing EU policy objectives, both within Europe and internationally," Bumsteinas remarked.

He further highlighted that the Bank has set an ambitious financing target of 100 billion euros by 2025, aimed at supporting key EU priorities such as climate action, clean energy, sustainable water management, innovation, connectivity, and securing access to critical raw materials.

In this context, Bumsteinas emphasized that "2025 will serve as a watershed moment for the EU’s engagement in Central Asia, with the EIB at the forefront of implementing this vision." He pointed out that the Bank has significantly broadened its footprint in the region through new financing agreements totaling 365 million euros, which are expected to leverage up to 1 billion euros in investments across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. These efforts are strategically focused on sustainable transport, digital connectivity, water management, and enhancing climate resilience, with many projects benefiting from EU budgetary guarantees.

Bumsteinas also underscored the institutional strides made, stating, "We have made substantial progress in negotiating a framework agreement with Turkmenistan, which lays the groundwork for future EIB operations in the country." He added that the appointment of Olivier Kueny as Head of the EIB’s Regional Representation for Central Asia, along with the announcement of the first regional office opening in Tashkent in 2026, signals the EU's steadfast and long-term commitment to the region.