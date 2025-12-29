Iranian spokesman paints nation's demand before IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Iran’s demand to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General, Rafael Grossi, remains in force, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmael Bagaei said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the IAEA Director General must take decisive actions in fulfilling the agency’s duties, including condemning the attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, to prevent further escalations.

Bagaei noted that the Director General is expected to issue statements within his authority, as politically motivated comments only highlight the agency’s inaction in response to these attacks.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the US launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a US military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

