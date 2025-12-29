President Ilham Aliyev approves several amendments to Tax Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. A number of amendments to the Tax Code have been approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, amendments were made to the laws "On the status of a member of Azerbaijani parliament", "On social insurance", "On state compulsory personal insurance of military personnel", "On state compulsory personal insurance of employees of judicial and law enforcement agencies", "On medical insurance", "On state duty", "On state care for persons suffering from diabetes mellitus", "On state compulsory personal insurance of employees of diplomatic service bodies serving in diplomatic missions and consulates of Azerbaijan", "On state care for persons suffering from hereditary blood diseases such as hemophilia and thalassemia", "On insurance activities", "On compulsory insurance against loss of professional working capacity as a result of accidents in production and occupational diseases", "On state care for persons suffering from multiple sclerosis", "On compulsory medical examination of children", "On customs tariff", "On non-cash settlements" and "On the rights of persons with disabilities".