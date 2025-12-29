KazMunayGas set to co-op with Chinese CITIC Construction on Karachaganak GPP

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas (KMG), has signed a cooperation agreement with China’s CITIC Construction regarding the construction of the Karachaganak Gas Processing Plant (GPP), Trend reports via KMG.

The agreement sets out the basic principles for collaboration on the Karachaganak GPP project, including cost estimation, equipment configuration, and the form of cooperation between the two parties.

The document delineates the subsequent phases for advancing towards the formulation of project documentation (FEED) and identifying the optimal technical and organizational methodologies for the execution of the project.

The Karachaganak field is one of the largest oil and gas condensate fields in the world, located in the northwest of Kazakhstan, near the city of Aksai, covering an area of over 280 square kilometers. The field was discovered in 1979, and the first production was achieved in November 1984 through a limited pilot industrial method developed by the Soviet Union.

