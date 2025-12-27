Azerbaijan calculates bank remittances via fast money transfer systems by Dec. 2025
Azerbaijan’s fast money transfer systems processed 37.7 million manat ($22.2 million) in 66,700 transactions by December 1, 2025. This marks a 33.2% drop in transactions and an 8.7% decrease in volume compared to 2024. The average transfer amount increased by 36.8%, reaching 565.3 manat ($332.5).
