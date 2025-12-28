Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC rolls out tender for cabling services

Azerenergy OJSC has announced a tender for laying cable lines near the Alat Free Economic Zone and cargo terminal, in compliance with ICAO standards. The participation fee is 1,500 manat ($882), with bids due by 10:00 (GMT+4) on January 30, 2026.

