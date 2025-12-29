Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan to provide women with access to financial opportunities for small businesses

Society Materials 29 December 2025 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Microeconomic and management training courses will be organized for women, and women will be provided with access to financial opportunities for small businesses, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “National Action Plan on Gender Equality (Men and Women) in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2028,” approved by a corresponding decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, it is planned to increase the number of women participating in the self-employment program, organize microeconomic and management training for women, and increase the number of women engaged in entrepreneurship.

