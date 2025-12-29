Azerbaijan's Baku records growth in average monthly salary for 10M2025

From January through October this year, the average monthly salary of wage earners in Baku was 1,357.5 manat ($800.5), an 8.5% increase compared to 2024. Nationwide, the average monthly salary for the same period rose by 9.4% to 1,086 manat ($640.3). These figures highlight a steady growth in earnings both in Baku and across Azerbaijan.

