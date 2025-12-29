Former president of Kyrgyzstan bids adieu to state honors

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree stripping former president Almazbek Atambayev of his state awards, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The decision was executed pursuant to a judicial decree issued by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.



The ex-president was stripped of the designation Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Order of Manas (Second Class), the Order of Danaker, and the Dank Medal.



Prior edicts conferring these distinctions upon Atambayev have been rescinded. Judicial enforcement personnel have been mandated to execute the confiscation of the accolades and facilitate their allocation to the State Awards Fund.

