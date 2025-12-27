Iran's product imports from Kyrgyzstan jump up in 8M2025

Iran's imports from Kyrgyzstan rose by 92%, totaling $4.4 million for 2,720 tons. Key imports included 1,500 tons of agricultural products ($2.2 million) and 700 tons of phosphoric acid ($1.1 million). Total trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan was $77 million (42,000 tons), up 0.3% in value but down 1% in weight.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register