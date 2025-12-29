Azerbaijan approves additional protocol on education cooperation with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. An Additional Protocol to the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye has been approved,Trend reports.

The protocol, signed in Baku in September, updates the original 2017 (October 31) agreement between the governments of the two countries, reinforcing collaborative efforts in education.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has formally ratified the protocol, signaling continued commitment to expanding academic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

