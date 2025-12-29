Azerbaijan voices clear support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Republic of Azerbaijan reiterates its full support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia within its internationally recognized borders, the foreign ministry's statement said regarding recent events in Somalia, Trend reports.

"Recognition of the 'Somaliland' region of the Federal Republic of Somalia contradicts norms and principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Azerbaijan has gone through its own painful experience with foreign military occupation and separatism in its territories, in violation of international law.

Guided by these principles and its own experience, the Republic of Azerbaijan remains firmly committed to the preservation of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of all states, and calls on the international community to act responsibly and in full compliance with international law," the statement said.