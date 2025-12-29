Iran refuses to discuss non-nuclear issues with United States – spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Iran has no intention of engaging in discussions on matters unrelated to its nuclear program, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bagaei said during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He noted that all discussions between Iran and the United States so far have been strictly focused on nuclear issues, as demands outside the nuclear program have no logical basis.

Bagaei added that the Swiss embassy protecting U.S. interests in Iran and the U.S. mission safeguarding Iranian interests in Washington serve as traditional communication channels, while direct contacts also exist between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi and U.S. Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. However, Iran currently sees no need for additional contacts.

Meanwhile, on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23, five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program were held between Iran and the U.S. The indirect talks were organized through the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and were led by Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the Iranian side and Steve Witkoff on the American side. The first, third, and fourth rounds of talks were held in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds were held in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting Iran, resulting in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation True Promise III, a large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, which caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, with reports indicating the destruction of these sites.

The following evening, June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar, further escalating tensions in the region.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump. In response, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council issued a statement confirming the cessation of hostilities.

