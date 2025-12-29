Honored artist talks about Azerbaijani Anthem, art’s global impact on ‘Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov’ (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

The distinguished guest of the program was Irina Eldarova, an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

In her conversation with the program’s host, Tofig Abbasov, Eldarova elaborated on the vital role of art in shaping national identity and influencing public consciousness.

She emphasized that art inherently bridges elitism with deep-rooted patriotism.

"Art carries an elitist nature, as the visionary ideas of artists and composers often transcend the contemporary moment. Yet, simultaneously, no force is as patriotic as art. While it resonates universally, every nation possesses the right to take pride in its creators," she remarked.

Reflecting on her personal journey, Eldarova recalled her move to Azerbaijan in 1986 and shared poignant memories of the 1990s.

"I vividly remember when my daughters attended the Second Lyceum. Each morning, regardless of the weather, they would line up at 8:00 a.m. to listen to the Azerbaijani national anthem. It was a profoundly moving experience. To me, the Azerbaijani anthem stands as one of the most powerful and flawless works dedicated to the homeland," she shared.

Delving into her professional career, Eldarova discussed her extensive collaboration with the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan, as well as her ongoing work on a comprehensive series of publications dedicated to the country's prominent artists.

"I have authored more than 38 books, and, at the outset, I believed I possessed a comprehensive understanding of Azerbaijani art. However, as I immersed myself further in this endeavor, my knowledge deepened significantly. The Azerbaijani school of art, I realized, is not only powerful and distinctive but also teems with exceptional and influential artists," she asserted.

The program also highlighted Azerbaijan's cultural presence on the global stage. Reflecting on her experience at the Venice Biennale, Eldarova recalled the Azerbaijani pavilion's remarkable success, ranking among the top ten most visited out of over 170 countries, according to specialized press surveys.

"Our pavilion generated substantial interest. Over the six months of the exhibition, we received numerous positive responses. Visitors from across the globe were introduced to Azerbaijan through the lens of art," she recalled.

In light of post-war realities, the artist underscored the pivotal role of cultural figures in fostering peace.

"Artists play a vital role in setting the tone for peaceful coexistence. By showcasing their work abroad, they not only promote their country's culture but also champion values of peace, kindness, and creativity," Eldarova emphasized.

Concluding her address, she shared a heartfelt humanistic message with the audience.

"I extend my wish for peace to all, to every individual, every family, and every nation. If humanity focused more on creating and less on conflict, the world would undoubtedly be a far different place," she concluded.

The program “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov” continues to remain one of the leading expert platforms where issues of culture, identity, and social development are discussed in the context of Azerbaijan’s national interests.