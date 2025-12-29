Kyrgyzstan in 2025: Growth, strategic projects, and entry into global capital markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. As 2025 draws to a close, Kyrgyzstan is finishing the year with steady socio-economic growth, strengthened public finances, and an expanded international presence. By the end of the year, the country demonstrated stable dynamics across key macroeconomic indicators, reinforced its fiscal position, and intensified participation in international financial and investment processes. The results of socio-economic development were summarized by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, during a session of Parliament, where both achieved outcomes and future development priorities were outlined.

The economy has shown accelerated growth for the second consecutive year. In 2024, real GDP growth reached 11.5%, significantly exceeding the initial forecast of 9%. Positive momentum continued in 2025, with GDP growth reaching 10.2% in the first 11 months. Nominal GDP increased from 639 billion soms ($7.3 billion) in 2020 to 1.6 trillion soms ($18.3 billion) in 2024 and, according to government estimates, is expected to exceed 1.8 trillion soms ($20.5 billion) by the end of 2025. This indicates that Kyrgyzstan’s economy has nearly tripled in size over recent years.

GDP per capita reached $2,513 in 2024, up 86% compared to 2021. Under favorable conditions, it is expected to rise to $2,800 in 2025. According to the International Monetary Fund, Kyrgyzstan ranked among the world’s top three countries in terms of real GDP growth in 2024 and took first place among Eurasian Economic Union member states in 2025.

One of the key achievements of the year was reaching the trillion-som threshold in public finances. In 2025, the consolidated budget amounted to 1.093 trillion soms ($12.5 billion), reflecting consistent economic and fiscal policies and allowing the country to reach this target two years ahead of schedule. Most budget funds were directed toward strategic development priorities, including the capitalization of Eldik Bank and energy companies, construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, and the State Mortgage Company. Capital investment volumes increased more than fivefold, from 10 billion soms ($114.3 million) to 51.7 billion soms ($591.2 million).

The real sector remained the main driver of growth. In 2024, agricultural output totaled 395 billion soms ($4.5 billion), with growth of 106.2%. Over the first 11 months of 2025, agricultural production increased to 437.4 billion soms ($5 billion), with real growth of 102%. Kyrgyzstan fully meets domestic demand for six of nine socially significant food products, including milk, potatoes, vegetables, meat, eggs, and sugar. Significant attention has been paid to irrigation infrastructure: 1 billion soms ($11.4 million) were allocated in 2024, and 1.7 billion soms ($19.4 million) over the first 11 months of 2025. Construction and rehabilitation of water supply facilities continue, with plans to provide clean drinking water to 45 villages and three cities in 2026.

In the energy sector, total electricity generation reached 117.8 MW in 2024. Over two years, 17 small hydropower plants with a combined capacity of nearly 98 MW were commissioned. Modernization of the 1,440 MW Toktogul hydropower plant and upgrades at the Tash-Kumyr hydropower plant are ongoing. The construction of 36 additional small hydropower plants is planned for 2026–2027. The Kambarata-1 hydropower plant is viewed by the government as a strategic project capable of ensuring the country’s energy independence and forming a solid foundation for long-term development.

Industrial production reached 685.9 billion soms ($7.8 billion) in 2025, up 10.2%. In 2024, 102 industrial enterprises were commissioned with investments totaling $796.8 million, creating 8,315 jobs. In 2025, another 119 enterprises were launched, with investments of $715.6 million and 8,451 new jobs created. The mining sector made a significant contribution to the economy. Kumtor Gold Company posted a net profit of $397.4 million in 2024 and $421.8 million over the first 10 months of 2025. Kyrgyzaltyn earned more than 17.5 billion soms ($200 million) in profit over nine months of 2025 and completed modernization of its refining plant, achieving gold purity of 99.99% in line with international standards.

Social policy in 2025 focused on employment support and human capital development. An updated labor code entered into force, formalizing remote and hybrid employment formats and introducing quotas for persons with disabilities and graduates of orphanages. In 2024, 263,100 jobs were created nationwide, followed by an additional 229,200 jobs over the first nine months of 2025.

The average monthly wage for the first 10 months of 2025 amounted to 42,919 soms ($490), up 19.2% year-on-year. Pension payments were increased, with the minimum pension reaching 7,500 soms ($86) and the average pension 11,254 soms ($128). Social programs such as "Bala Bereke," "Kelechekke Salym," and the "Social Contract" initiative continued.

Education and healthcare remained key state priorities. In 2025, preschool enrollment reached 44.3%, double the 2020 level, with more than 257,000 children attending kindergartens. Authorities aim to raise this figure to 80% by 2030.

In 2026, construction of 36 new schools is planned in Bishkek, Osh, and the city of Manas. The transition to a 12-year education system continues, along with digitalization and curriculum updates. For the first time, around 1 billion soms ($11.4 million) were allocated for domestic textbook publishing. In healthcare, 36.3 billion soms ($415 million) were allocated from the state budget in 2024, medical facilities were built and modernized, and 45 kidney transplant surgeries were performed over two years at public expense. Plans also include the creation of a “Medical City.”

In foreign economic and financial policy, 2025 became a landmark year. For the first time in its history, Kyrgyzstan issued eurobonds totaling $700 million, opening access to international capital markets. The country also launched its first national stablecoin, USD KG, with an issuance of 50 million tokens backed by physical gold and pegged at one US dollar each. Work continues on launching KG ST, a stablecoin pegged to the national currency, the som. International rating agencies assigned Kyrgyzstan a “B+” credit rating, reflecting growing confidence among global investors.

Overall, the results of 2025 indicate a qualitative shift in Kyrgyzstan’s economic trajectory. High growth rates, expansion of the real sector, increased fiscal capacity, and a more active social policy are shaping a more resilient development model. Concurrently, the assurance emanating from global stakeholders and fiscal entities persists in its augmentation, broadening the nation’s ingress to extrinsic capital markets and establishing a robust framework for enduring economic advancement and enhanced quality of life in the intermediate horizon.

