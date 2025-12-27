Azerbaijan’s Interbank Card Center reveals its transaction performance by Dec. 2025
As of December 1, 2025, Azerbaijan's Interbank Card Center processed 69.2 million transactions worth 3.2 billion manat ($1.9 billion). This represents a 15.3% increase in volume and a 10.9% rise in value compared to the same period in 2024.
