Trump announces US working group on Ukraine to coordinate with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. US President Donald Trump announced the creation of an American working group on Ukraine that will engage with Russia, Trend reports.

The announcement was made at a press conference following Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“The task force will be made up of Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, General Dan Kaine, Marco Rubio, and a few other people we’ll include. I think Pete Hegseth should be on that group as well. He knows the area very well and is doing a great job. We might add one or two more people. Ukraine will also have some very good people who were at lunch today,” Trump said.

Zelenskyy, in turn, stated that the Ukrainian working group on the settlement would include Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov, and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsya.