Azerbaijan discusses tariffs for its petroleum products' export to Armenia via Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Tariffs for the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia via Georgia have been discussed during a phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Georgia counterpart Maka Botchorishvili, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The ministers also discussed the current state and prospects of friendly and strategic partnership relations between the two countries. The conversation emphasized that the existing political dialogue at the highest levels between Azerbaijan and Georgia and the intensive visits taking place have contributed to the further strengthening of the countries' relations. The importance of further expanding high-level political contacts in the coming year was stressed.

The parties additionally discussed trade and communication issues in the region and welcomed the efforts in this direction. Positively assessing the agreement reached on the tariff issue regarding the export of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia via Georgia, the ministers emphasized the importance of continuing work in this direction. Bayramov expressed his gratitude to the Georgian leadership for resolving the issue promptly.

In addition, views were exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues. The ministers conveyed their sincere congratulations on the upcoming New Year holiday and expressed their confidence that relations between the two countries will further strengthen in 2026.

