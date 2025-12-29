Uzbekneftegaz reviews 2025 performance of Mubarek Oil and Gas department
Mubarek Oil and Gas Production Department fell short of its 2025 natural gas targets, prompting Uzbekneftegaz to rate its management’s performance as unsatisfactory despite the unit’s key role in the company’s overall output.
