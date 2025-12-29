Azerbaijan unveils Iranian investment figures for 9M2025
Azerbaijan saw a slight decrease in Iranian foreign direct investment in 2025, while overall foreign investments continued to rise, reflecting growing global interest in the country's economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy