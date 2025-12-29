Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 29, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 28.

The official rate for $1 is 754,910 rials, while one euro is valued at 888,441 rials. On December 28 the euro was priced at 874,122 rials.

Currency Rial on December 29 Rial on December 28 1 US dollar USD 754,910 742,458 1 British pound GBP 1,018,940 1,002,120 1 Swiss franc CHF 957,027 940,663 1 Swedish króna SEK 82,430 81,079 1 Norwegian krone NOK 75,404 74,170 1 Danish krone DKK 118,967 117,020 1 Indian rupee INR 8,405 8,269 1 UAE Dirham AED 205,558 202,167 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,456,959 2,412,830 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 269,456 265,062 100 Japanese yen JPY 483,050 474,231 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 97,139 95,537 1 Omani rial OMR 1,962,835 1,928,866 1 Canadian dollar CAD 552,179 542,888 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 440,455 433,180 1 South African rand ZAR 45,289 44,556 1 Turkish lira TRY 17,613 17,325 1 Russian ruble RUB 9,595 9,499 1 Qatari riyal QAR 207,393 203,972 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 57,612 56,665 1 Syrian pound SYP 68 67 1 Australian dollar AUD 506,764 498,618 1 Saudi riyal SAR 201,309 197,989 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 2,007,739 1,974,622 1 Singapore dollar SGD 588,295 578,338 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 617,112 606,706 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 24,422 24,033 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 359 354 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 525,096 516,593 1 Libyan dinar LYD 139,454 137,184 1 Chinese yuan CNY 107,735 105,966 100 Thai baht THB 2,429,719 2,392,036 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 186,519 183,419 1,000 South Korean won KRW 523,638 513,844 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,064,753 1,047,190 1 euro EUR 888,441 874,122 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 149,177 147,005 1 Georgian lari GEL 280,346 275,689 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 45,013 44,259 1 Afghan afghani AFN 11,416 11,219 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 258,974 254,702 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 443,633 436,301 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,285,559 1,263,977 1 Tajik somoni TJS 81,634 80,222 1 Turkmen manat TMT 215,693 212,334 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,588 2,560

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,428,868 rials and $1 costs 1,214,112 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 971,107 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 825,152 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.40-1.43 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.65-1.68 million rials.

