Uzbekistan discloses updated count of Kazakh-backed enterprises
Kazakh investors maintain a strong presence across Uzbekistan’s economy, with over 1,200 companies operating in sectors ranging from trade and industry to agriculture and healthcare, highlighting growing bilateral economic ties.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy