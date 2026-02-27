Tajikistan expands export-oriented infrastructure in Sughd region

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 27. Construction of a logistics center is continuing in the Sughd Free Economic Zone in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Sughd regional administration.

The logistics center is expected to contribute to the development of sectoral infrastructure, create more favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, and increase exports of domestically produced goods.

During a site visit to review the progress of construction, Chairman of Sughd Region Rajabboy Ahmadzoda instructed responsible officials to accelerate the pace of work and ensure that the facility is commissioned within the established timeframe.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that such centers play a crucial role in strengthening production and export chains, improving supply efficiency, and reducing transportation costs for local producers.

At the same time, comprehensive measures are being implemented in Sughd Region as part of the realization of the country’s fourth national strategic goal-accelerated industrialization.

These efforts are aimed not only at expanding industrial capacity, but also at boosting the region’s export potential, diversifying the economy, increasing value-added production, and enhancing the competitiveness of Tajik goods in regional and international markets.