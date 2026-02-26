Mexico commemorates Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A wreath was laid at the “Khojaly Genocide” monument in Tlaxcoaque-Khojaly Square in Mexico City to mark the 34th anniversary of the tragedy, and the victims were remembered with a minute of silence, Trend reports.

The ceremony was attended by the head of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Deputy Dulse Maria Viyegas, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico Seymur Fataliyev, Deputy Director for Political Strategy Coordination of the Mexico City Government Maria Eugenia de la O Flores, administrative officer of the local church Carlos Mendoza, embassy staff, and members of the Azerbaijani community in Mexico.

The Tlaxcoaque-Khojaly Square, along with the “Khojaly Genocide” monument, was officially inaugurated in 2012 after a series of restoration and beautification efforts backed by the Azerbaijani government.

Additionally, the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies discussed the Khojaly Genocide and Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan in 2011, passing resolutions that strongly condemned the crimes in Khojaly as “genocide” and affirmed Azerbaijan’s rightful position.

