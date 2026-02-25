Azerbaijani PM hosts Chairperson of Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Fuat Oktay, Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT), on February 25, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting highlighted the significance of the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia, recently held in Baku.

The sides noted that relations of friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing across all areas, and highly appreciated the elevated level of interparliamentary cooperation.

The meeting also included discussions on further expanding Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations in various spheres.