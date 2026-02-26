Azerbaijani minister highlights advancements in peace negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan is
steadily advancing and taking serious steps toward peace, with
tangible results already visible, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
told reporters during his visit to the “Mother’s Cry” monument on
the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly
genocide,Trend
reports.
“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani
people and army took resolute steps and liberated their lands. The
whole world witnessed that in the peace process as well, full
leadership and all initiatives once again came from Azerbaijan.
Serious steps are being taken in this direction, and significant
results are evident. At the same time, we cannot forget our
history. Therefore, today’s anniversary is important. As always,
the Azerbaijani people commemorate our martyrs,” the minister
stressed.
