Azerbaijani minister highlights advancements in peace negotiations

Politics Materials 26 February 2026 10:19 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan is steadily advancing and taking serious steps toward peace, with tangible results already visible, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters during his visit to the “Mother’s Cry” monument on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide,Trend reports.

“Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani people and army took resolute steps and liberated their lands. The whole world witnessed that in the peace process as well, full leadership and all initiatives once again came from Azerbaijan. Serious steps are being taken in this direction, and significant results are evident. At the same time, we cannot forget our history. Therefore, today’s anniversary is important. As always, the Azerbaijani people commemorate our martyrs,” the minister stressed.

