Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan’s Terra GeoCube explore joint digital projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 26. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan’s IT company Terra GeoCube have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology and launching joint digital initiatives, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Khurram Teshabayev and Chairman of the Management Board of Terra GeoCube Krymbek Kusherbayev.

In the wake of recent discussions, the parties reached a consensus to sustain an active dialogue and further assess priority areas for cooperation, including the development of joint projects in the IT sector.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan reached $4.9 billion in 2025, marking an 11.4% increase compared to $4.4 billion in 2024, underscoring the steady expansion of economic ties between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel