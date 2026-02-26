Iran sees growth in imports from Tajikistan in 10M2025
Iran’s imports from Tajikistan have grown significantly in both value and volume, with cotton, silk, and various equipment among the main products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy