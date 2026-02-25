Peruvian Congress adopts statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Congress of the Republic of Peru has adopted a statement marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and honoring the memory of its victims, Trend reports.

The commemorative event brought together members of the Peru-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Peru, and local media outlets. The victims of the genocide were first honored with a minute of silence.

Member of the Peru-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group, Rosangella Andrea Barbarán Reyes, extended condolences to the people of Azerbaijan for the innocent lives lost in Khojaly and noted that the tragedy has left a deep mark on the national memory of Azerbaijan.

Embassy representative Gulten Gafgazli-Novruzova provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide and the history of Armenian aggression, emphasizing the importance of not forgetting the massacre and its painful consequences. She underlined the necessity of holding all perpetrators accountable to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The diplomat also stated that the Khojaly tragedy has received an appropriate legal assessment, noting that several national parliaments, including the Congress of Peru, have adopted documents recognizing the genocide. She expressed gratitude to the Peruvian side for demonstrating a fair position and solidarity on this issue.

The text of the statement adopted by the Peruvian Congress in connection with the anniversary was then read aloud. The document commemorates the victims of the Khojaly genocide and provides information about the bloody tragedy, which resulted in the brutal killing of a large number of people. It also recalls a document previously adopted in 2013 by the Peruvian Congress condemning the genocide.

In addition, the statement expresses support for international efforts aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, including a high-level meeting held at the White House.

The statement further notes that Azerbaijanis around the world are honoring the memory of the innocent people killed in Khojaly and conveys deep condolences to the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the anniversary of the tragedy.

During the event, a documentary film about the Khojaly genocide was screened, and participants were provided with brochures and informational materials detailing the history of the massacre.

