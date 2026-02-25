Azerbaijan and EBRD discuss progress on forthcoming projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have engaged in discussions regarding the progress of key projects, which are set to be formalized and signed within the country, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Finance.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Anar Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan, and a delegation headed by Nataly Mouravidze, the EBRD Resident Office Director in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also addressed critical priorities within the domains of water management and urban infrastructure.

Karimov highlighted that the EBRD stands as one of Azerbaijan’s key partners in fostering private sector development, strengthening urban infrastructure, promoting environmental sustainability, and enhancing public service delivery. He emphasized the strategic importance of the projects under implementation, which will proceed in phases, adhering to the principles of fiscal sustainability and effective financing mechanisms.

The First Deputy Minister further underscored that ongoing projects in the cities of Ganja and Sheki are not only pivotal for modernizing urban infrastructure and improving water supply to local populations but are also crucial for raising environmental standards and enhancing the efficiency of municipal services.

In turn, Mouravidze expressed satisfaction with the longstanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, noting that accelerating the implementation of water and urban infrastructure projects remains a primary focus for the bank. She emphasized the importance of structuring financing for the next project phases in a manner that is both efficient and goal-oriented. Moreover, she reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to further collaboration in green transition efforts, climate financing, and the expansion of technical support mechanisms.

The meeting also featured an extensive exchange of views on the ambitious water infrastructure program planned for the Baku-Absheron region, discussing its financing mechanisms, alongside other mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel